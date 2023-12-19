Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

