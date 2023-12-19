Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 10.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.63. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.