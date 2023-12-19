Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $98.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.