Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $219.93 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.48. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

