Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $89,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

