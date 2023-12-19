Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences
In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $100.77.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.