Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.