Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $699.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

