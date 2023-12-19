Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.