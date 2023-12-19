Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $212.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,556 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

