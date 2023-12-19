Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.