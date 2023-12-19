Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

