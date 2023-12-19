Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,842,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

