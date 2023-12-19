HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

