HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBCW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBCW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

