IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $529,145.35 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $529,145.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,992.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IES Price Performance

IESC stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $86.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IESC

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

