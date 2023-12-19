Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Immuneering by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.