Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Immutep Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Immutep has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.81.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Immutep by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immutep by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Immutep by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immutep in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Immutep

About Immutep

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.