Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.18. 8,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 147,350.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 178,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

