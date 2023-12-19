Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,374 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 155.9% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 39.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after buying an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 59.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 100,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

