InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.68

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.36. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 38,434 shares traded.

InnovAge Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InnovAge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.