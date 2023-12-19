InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.68

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.36. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 38,434 shares traded.
InnovAge Stock Down 4.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
