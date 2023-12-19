Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,876.44).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 84.60 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £154.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.57. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 116 ($1.47).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

