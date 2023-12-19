Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys 128 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($189.40).

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.50 million, a P/E ratio of -803.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.75.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

