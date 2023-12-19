Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys 142,680 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers purchased 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,810.42).
William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 21st, William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($85,204.63).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.42. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
