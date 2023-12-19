Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) EVP Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,478,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Janus International Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,004,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 261,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.