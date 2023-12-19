Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$34.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.88.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.1188119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

About K-Bro Linen

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

