Insider Selling: Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £6,336,000 ($8,013,152.90).
Value and Indexed Property Income Price Performance
LON VIP opened at GBX 200 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -363.64 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 231 ($2.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83.
Value and Indexed Property Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,363.64%.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Value and Indexed Property Income
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.