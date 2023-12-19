Insider Selling: Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £6,336,000 ($8,013,152.90).

LON VIP opened at GBX 200 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -363.64 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 231 ($2.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,363.64%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

