Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $162.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $185.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

