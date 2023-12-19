International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

