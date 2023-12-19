International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 9,258.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
