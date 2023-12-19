International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,217 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

