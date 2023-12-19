International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $190,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

