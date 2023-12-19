International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $195,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,718.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,272 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.7 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

