International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $165,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

