International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,924.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.