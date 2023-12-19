International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.