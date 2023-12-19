International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,140 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,140 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $2,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $2,979,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,000 shares of company stock worth $11,989,650 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.