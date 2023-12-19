International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,618 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

