International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,745 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

NYSE PBF opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

