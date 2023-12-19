International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 81.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Comerica by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

