International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

