International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,286.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,286.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,403 shares of company stock worth $7,946,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.