International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 92,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

