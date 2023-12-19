International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $150.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

IBM stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

