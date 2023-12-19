iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
