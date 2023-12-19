iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.