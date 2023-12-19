iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

