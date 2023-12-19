Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) VP Norman V. Nettie Sells 90,000 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Janus International Group Stock Up 0.8 %
JBI opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
