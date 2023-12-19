Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) VP Norman V. Nettie Sells 90,000 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

JBI opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

