JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 1.5%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

