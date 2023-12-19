JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $83.01 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,843 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

