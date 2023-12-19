Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. 2,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($43.63) to GBX 2,120 ($26.81) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,150 ($27.19) to GBX 1,945 ($24.60) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

