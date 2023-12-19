Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $33.89. Kinetik shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 45,721 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 18.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,036,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 1,445.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

